Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Patient Jeff Cope clapped leaving intensive care
Staff at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil clapped as a coronavirus patient left their intensive care unit.
Jeff Cope, 60, was admitted on 3 April after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms and was ventilated five days later.
On Thursday he was transferred back to a ward to continue his recovery.
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52316407/coronavirus-patient-jeff-cope-clapped-leaving-intensive-careRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window