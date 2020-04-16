Wales shows support for NHS and keyworkers

Media player
Coronavirus: Wales takes to the streets in support of NHS
People across Wales have taken to their doorsteps, windows and streets for the fourth week in a row to applaud NHS staff and other key workers across the country who are fighting coronavirus.
Blazing blue lights were also flashed from emergency vehicles and projected across buildings once more in tribute.
16 Apr 2020
