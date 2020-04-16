First Minister denies 'failure' over NHS testing

Video

The Welsh Government has faced criticism for not meeting a target to provide up to 5,000 tests per day by mid-April.

The Welsh Tories said testing was "too big" a job for the country's Health Minister Vaughan Gething to do by himself.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Mr Gething was doing "an outstanding job".

But amid complaints that testing in Wales is complex, slow and bureaucratic, Mr Drakeford admitted the system had been too cumbersome and promised to speed it up.

The Welsh NHS can currently test about 1,300 people per day, but not all that capacity is used. A review has been promised by the end of this week.