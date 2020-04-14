Nurse's PPE 'like soldier without combat gear'

Video

"You don't send soldiers into combat without wearing combat gear, do you?"

Those are the words of Jeanette Leonard, whose friend Gareth Roberts, a nurse, died after contracting coronavirus.

She says her "lovely" friend "paid the ultimate price" due to a lack of personal protective equipment.

Mr Roberts, 65, worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area for more than 40 years.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has paid tribute to Mr Roberts and said it would investigate the claims over a lack of PPE.