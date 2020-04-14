Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Principality Stadium field hospital gathers pace
The first images have emerged of the Dragon's Heart Hospital - a field hospital created in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
It is the second largest such facility created in the UK to help tackle coronavirus, behind the Nightingale Hospital in London.
Some 300 beds have been made available this week with CT scanners and X-ray machines also to be fitted.
About 2,000 beds will be available by the time it is fully operational.
14 Apr 2020
