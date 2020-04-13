Street party held for residents social distancing
Coronavirus: Street party held for residents social distancing

People living in a Swansea street have been enjoying weekly parties while ensuring they social distance during the lockdown.

The residents of King's Road, Mumbles, have been taking part in a dance-a-long outside their homes every Sunday. 

They put speakers in the middle of the road and everyone dances in their garden. 

