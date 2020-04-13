Media player
Coronavirus: Street party held for residents social distancing
People living in a Swansea street have been enjoying weekly parties while ensuring they social distance during the lockdown.
The residents of King's Road, Mumbles, have been taking part in a dance-a-long outside their homes every Sunday.
They put speakers in the middle of the road and everyone dances in their garden.
13 Apr 2020
