Woman starts 'wishlist' for hospitals

A woman has started an online group where people can donate tablet computers to NHS staff and patients during the fight against coronavirus.

Sara Platt, from Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, began the NHS Kindness Wishlist Facebook group, which has gained more than 16,000 members in less than two weeks.

It has helped find almost £30,000 worth of items for more than 70 wards and health facilities across Wales, including dozens of tablets and mobile phones, to help patients speak to their families.

Staff in hospitals said they were "amazed and overwhelmed" by the donations.