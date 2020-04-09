Video

Communities across Wales have taken to their doorsteps and windows for the third consecutive Thursday to applaud NHS key workers across the country.

Police officers and firefighters stood in front of their squad cars and fire engines to join in the applause.

Meanwhile, several people did a little more than clap, bringing singing, drums and trumpets out in force.

There was even an appearance from "Batman", who clapped on the doorstep of his Batcave somewhere in Torfaen.