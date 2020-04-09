NHS Wales chief issues stay home plea for Easter

Video

The chief executive of the Welsh NHS has urged people to stay home over the Easter weekend to continue "protecting the NHS" and "helping to save lives".

Speaking at Thursday's Welsh Government press conference, Dr Andrew Goodall thanked people for what they have done so far, but appealed for "ongoing support".

Restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus remain in place over the long weekend, with Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething saying the lockdown would last "several more weeks at the very least" earlier.

Dr Goodall added that one in four 999 calls were coronavirus related.