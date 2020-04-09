Media player
Coronavirus: Principality Stadium turned into Wales' biggest hospital
BBC Wales has been granted a first look inside Wales' biggest hospital.
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is being turned into a 2,000-bed hospital, with 300 of those expected to be open by Sunday.
It will be used for recovering coronavirus patients, and those nearing the end of their life.
09 Apr 2020
