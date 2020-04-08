'Your loved ones are not alone in hospital'
Coronavirus: Dealing with life and death in intensive care

Two friends and colleagues on the coronavirus front line have opened up about the demands on intensive care.

Ceri Lynch, consultant anaesthetist, and Nerys Conway, intensive care consultant, said staff at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant urged people to stay at home over the Easter weekend.

They also spoke of missing their extended families and hugs from their children - and the pressures staff are under in this unprecedented time in their medical careers.

