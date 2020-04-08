Video

Measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place next week, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The lockdown rules were initially introduced last month for a three-week period, which would have expired next Tuesday.

However, Local Government Minister Julie James, speaking at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus update, said they would stay in place for at last another week.

“We are definitely extending the lockdown – it will not be raised next week," she said.

Ms James also urged people to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the Easter bank holiday weekend and addressed problems for vulnerable people accessing food shopping.