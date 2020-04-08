'Urgent' help needed for hospices and charities

Media player
Coronavirus: Hospices and charities need 'urgent' help
Hospices and health charities are struggling to run services during the coronavirus pandemic because their funding is running low.
The outbreak means fundraising events have been cancelled and shops and cafes closed, all of which are sole income generators for many charities.
Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has to fund 70% of its clinical services through its events and shops, which raise about £3.5m a year.
08 Apr 2020
