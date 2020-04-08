'Urgent' help needed for hospices and charities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Hospices and charities need 'urgent' help

Hospices and health charities are struggling to run services during the coronavirus pandemic because their funding is running low.

The outbreak means fundraising events have been cancelled and shops and cafes closed, all of which are sole income generators for many charities.

Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has to fund 70% of its clinical services through its events and shops, which raise about £3.5m a year.

  • 08 Apr 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’