Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to promote a sense of calm in homes
Some parents have raised concerns about the long-term mental health impact of the coronavirus on their children.
However, Liz Gregory, a consultant clinical psychologist at Aneurin Bevan health board, believes there are simple steps to help.
She said: "In just the way anxiety spreads, so does calm. So we're trying to spread calm across homes up and down the country."
She said we are at a point in history we will look back on.
-
07 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window