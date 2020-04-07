How to promote a sense of 'calm' in homes

Video

Some parents have raised concerns about the long-term mental health impact of the coronavirus on their children.

However, Liz Gregory, a consultant clinical psychologist at Aneurin Bevan health board, believes there are simple steps to help.

She said: "In just the way anxiety spreads, so does calm. So we're trying to spread calm across homes up and down the country."

She said we are at a point in history we will look back on.