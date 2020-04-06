Widow urges people to 'speak up' on virus grief

Video

A woman whose husband and son died after they were hit by a car in 2015 has urged people to "speak up" and "grasp happiness" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stuart and Fraser Bates died after being hit on the A4119 at Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on their way home from a charity event.

Anna-Louise Bates experienced PTSD after the incident and said she suffered from "survivor guilt".

“I've still got this deep-rooted feeling that I must have done something for all of this to happen to me. Something so terrible. The whole world can tell me that I shouldn't feel guilty and none of this is my fault and all of that but I can't help it." she said/

Ms Bates was supposed to get remarried on 29 May, but has postponed her wedding to fiancé Zach Stubbings because of the pandemic - he was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2012 and is vulnerable to coronavirus.