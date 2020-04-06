Video

Think sheep and Wales, and just about any cliche will apply, but this has to be a first.

Yes, that really is little woolly beasts catching a ride on an abandoned roundabout during the coronavirus outbreak.

The sheep are usually kept away away from the play area at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire, but with the equipment deserted, the sheep have learned how to use it.

Owner Gareth Williams said: "I was quite shocked when I saw them on the roundabout. We don't usually have them down here so it was quite amazing to see.

"Some of them were playing and others were all around the park. I was really surprised at how quickly they've started to play and get the hang of it."