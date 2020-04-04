Video

Normally bustling high streets and popular beauty spots across Wales have been deserted as many people heeded advice and stayed home.

Under government guidance people are only meant to leave the house for essential reasons, including for one form of exercise a day, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But Welsh police forces had feared the sunny weather would see people break the restrictions.

Carla Imbrenda, a mountain guide in Snowdonia, said it was "super quiet" and people were "doing their bit" and staying home to curb the pandemic.