'I'm in quarantine - on island with five people'
Coronavirus: Self-isolating on island with just five people

You might think isolation would be an attraction for someone who chooses to work on an island with only five human inhabitants and thousands of rare birds.

Not necessarily so for Nathan Wilkie, 29.

The warden works on Skomer, off the Pembrokeshire coast, where puffins outnumber people by about 4,400 to one.

But when he developed a cough after a mainland trip, one of the UK's most-remote self-isolations began.

  • 04 Apr 2020
