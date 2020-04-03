Laundrette washing NHS staff's uniforms for free

Video

A laundrette has been washing NHS staff uniforms for free as they fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Roberts, from Waterside Laundrette in Swansea, said she wanted to find a way to help doctors, nurses and porters while the firm was closed down due to restrictions on businesses.

Workers can have their uniform picked up after their shift, allowing it to be washed and dried in time for when they next return to work.

Ms Roberts said the community response to the crisis had been "amazing".