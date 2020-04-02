Media player
Coronavirus: Swansea restaurant makes hundreds of meals for NHS staff
Staff from a Swansea restaurant are making meals for NHS staff and other keyworkers who may not have time to buy or prepare food.
Chefs from Mor are making the meals after hearing about a dire need among workers at the city's Morriston Hospital.
The kitchen has a capacity for 150 meals a day but they hope a crowdfunding campaign will raise £100,000, enabling them to expand the work.
02 Apr 2020
