A surgery that sent terminally ill patients a letter asking them to sign “do not resuscitate” forms has apologised.

Lynfi Surgery in Maesteg asked people to sign so emergency services would not be called if their conditions worsened due to coronavirus.

"We will not abandon you... but we have to be frank and realistic," the letter read.

“I felt as if I had been sent a death warrant by the Grim Reaper,” said patient Elizabeth John.