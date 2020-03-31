'Curious' goats take over empty seaside town

Media player
Coronavirus: Goats take over deserted Llandudno
With so many people indoors, a herd of goats is using the empty streets of a seaside town as a playground.
The Kashmiri goats usually venture from the Great Orme into Llandudno, Conwy county, during bad weather.
But during the Coronavirus restrictions, the goats have come down off the mountain to eat people's flowers and hedges.
Town councillor Carol Marubbi believes the lack of people around has drawn them down.
"They are curious, goats are, and I think they are wondering what's going on like everybody else," she said.
31 Mar 2020
