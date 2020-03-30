Video

They had planned a new life in Australia but now newlyweds Natalie and Jason Blundell are stranded on opposite sides of the planet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After marrying in Cardiff in January, Jason returned to his native Sydney to find a flat for their "fresh start".

But border closures and travel restrictions means they are starting married life thousands of miles apart.

"We were really hoping for a new life but this is not the start we thought we were going to have," said Mrs Blundell.

They are among many Welsh people stuck abroad.

Tens of thousands of Britons stranded abroad by the coronavirus pandemic will be flown home under a new arrangement between the UK government and airlines.