A&E nurses sing 'we'll be there' during pandemic
Coronavirus: Morriston hospital A&E nurses song of hope

Hundreds of people have thanked nurses at a Swansea hospital after they shared an uplifting song of hope on social media.

Staff working in the accident and emergency department at Morriston Hospital formed a choir on the hospital steps to sing I'll be there.

More than 500 people commented on the video, shared as tighter regulations to stem the coronavirus were brought in across the UK, with praise for their work during the outbreak.

  • 24 Mar 2020
