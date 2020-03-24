Media player
Coronavirus: Doctor speaks of being struck down by Covid-19
An intensive care consultant has told how he was laid low by coronavirus - after catching it from a hospital colleague.
Dr David Hepburn, from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, described being wiped out by the killer virus and sleeping for 18 hours a day - despite being "fit and well".
He told how many of the patients that end up in intensive care are not old and vulnerable, but are young and active.
The intensive care consultant made a heartfelt appeal to people to obey the lockdown rules and prevent the virus spreading further.
24 Mar 2020
