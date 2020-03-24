Made in Wales virus battling inventions

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Made in Wales' inventions battle outbreak
When Wyn Griffiths's wife went to hospital and realised there was an issue with opening doors during the coronavirus outbreak, he came up with a solution.
Mr Griffiths invented a hands-free door pull, to stop people having to touch door handles after using sanitiser.
The gadget is one of a number of innovations which have been developed by doctors, scientists and designers in Wales, to help during the pandemic.
24 Mar 2020
