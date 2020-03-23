Corned beef and evaporated milk: Life in isolation
Coronaviris: Isolation in Merthyr Tydfil

Frances Hughes, 74, from Merthyr Tydfil, has been in self isolation for just over a week.

Her daughter Melanie Lewis has been visiting her daily with deliveries of corned beef, coffee and evaporated milk. Ms Lewis has been filming their encounters and sharing them on social media.

The videos, which show the pair laughing and bickering, have been shared hundreds of times.

