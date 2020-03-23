'Eerie feeling' on empty trains and platforms

Video

More used to squeezing onto busy trains to reach Cardiff each morning, these commuters had a very different experience on Monday.

Public transport is operating on a reduced scale throughout Wales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New timetables are now in place for trains and buses until further notice.

The changes reflect the fall in demand, reduced availability of staff and the latest public health guidance, transport companies said.

For those who did travel, many described the "eerie feeling" of deserted platforms and empty carriages.