Coronavirus: People urged to stay away from Snowdonia
Crowded roads and summits have prompted Snowdonia National Park Authority to urge people to stay away.
They said there were so many people on mountain summits on Saturday it was "impossible to maintain effective social distancing".
The park shared this video clip to show the numbers out and about on Saturday, making it the "busiest ever visitor day in living memory".
22 Mar 2020
