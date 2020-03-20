Media player
Bakery assures shoppers there will be no bread shortage
Bakers have insisted shoppers do not need to stockpile bread as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Director Jonathan Brace said staff at his Crumlin-based company had "stepped up to the plate" to face the challenge of increased demand.
"There will not be a problem, everybody will get their bread," he said.
"We'll keep increasing the supply until it gets to a point the shelves look as normal."
20 Mar 2020
