'Welsh businesses cannot wait until next week'

Coronavirus: Minister claims firms 'have just hours to survive'
Some firms in Wales have "just hours to survive" and need direct support from the UK Treasury, says Wales' economy minister.
Ken Skates urged industry and business leaders to do "as much as they can" to help their workforce.
But he said Chancellor Rishi Sunak needed to "make the right decision in regard to wage subsidies".
20 Mar 2020
