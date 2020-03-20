'Three years of GCSEs has come down to nothing'
Video

Coronavirus: Pupils in Wales react as schools close

It is the last day in school for most pupils in Wales - as classrooms prepare to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government has ordered lessons to be suspended as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

There will be no examinations this summer for either GCSE or A Level students.

Pupils from across Wales said they feel sad and stressed about exams but others were "excited" at the extra time in bed and extended holidays.

