'Three years of GCSEs has come down to nothing'

Coronavirus: Pupils in Wales react as schools close
It is the last day in school for most pupils in Wales - as classrooms prepare to close during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Welsh Government has ordered lessons to be suspended as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.
There will be no examinations this summer for either GCSE or A Level students.
Pupils from across Wales said they feel sad and stressed about exams but others were "excited" at the extra time in bed and extended holidays.
20 Mar 2020
