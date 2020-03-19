'Hundreds in remote areas can't get prescriptions'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Wales: 'They need to sort prescriptions for the isolated'
A woman with a heart condition has been unable to get her vital medication because of the coronavirus.
Sue Lane, in her seventies, has been in self-isolation with husband Peter for 10 days in Llanbrynmair, Powys.
Her nearest pharmacy is 12 miles away in Machynlleth and it does not do deliveries.
The Welsh Government has been meeting representatives of chemists to discuss getting repeat prescriptions to those who are self-isolating.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51960956/coronavirus-in-wales-they-need-to-sort-prescriptions-for-the-isolatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window