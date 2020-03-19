Singing through the coronavirus crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Singing to raise spirits during isolation

People who are self isolating in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus are being encouraged to sing.

Catrin Angharad Jones started Cor-ona, a social media group where people can post videos of themselves singing.

Cor is the Welsh word for choir.

Videos are flying in.

  • 19 Mar 2020
Go to next video: How to wash your hands - in 20 seconds