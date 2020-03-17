Media player
Coronavirus quietens Wales' busiest streets
The British public has been asked to reduce social contact, with the strongest warnings for the most vulnerable.
These measures include asking people to work from home if they can, and avoid non-essential interactions.
It's left streets across Wales unusually quiet.
17 Mar 2020
