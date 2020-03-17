Coach firm 'desperate' over tourism impact

Video

Companies in the tourism industry are warning they could go out of business and jobs will be lost because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Across Wales, the sector is estimated to be worth more than £3bn to the economy.

Taf Valley Coaches in Whitland should be celebrating 30 years in the industry but is anticipating its toughest challenge.

Director Clive Edwards said the family-run firm is desperate.

On Tuesday afternoon, the UK government unveiled a package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact. However it is not yet clear exactly how Welsh businesses will be able to access support.