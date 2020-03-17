Coronavirus: 'We should be hanging out less'

Media player
Coronavirus: Owner closes coffee shop chain during outbreak
The owner of a chain of coffee shops has decided to close them all during the coronavirus outbreak.
While there is no direct government advice, unlike other European countries, Kasim Ali has made the decision to shut his Cardiff shops.
"We should be hanging out less together and unfortunately our business is getting people together," he said.
"You can't square that circle."
17 Mar 2020
