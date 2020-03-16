Media player
Coronavirus death 'first tragedy' for Wales - Vaughan Gething
The first person in Wales has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
The patient, 68, with underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
Speaking before an emergency meeting in London, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it was was the "first tragedy" but "unfortunately we expect more lives to be lost in the coming weeks ahead".
16 Mar 2020
