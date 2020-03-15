Media player
National Museum Wales in Cardiff has begun a series of "queer tours".
Many of the works chosen were either made by an LGBT artist or have an LGBT subject.
The tours, organised in association with Pride Cymru, take in work by Swansea's Cedric Morris, Haverfordwest's Gwen John and Conwy's John Gibson.
Curator Owain Rhys gave BBC Wales News a look around some of the works.
15 Mar 2020
