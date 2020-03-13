Media player
Kidney failure 'difficult for most people to comprehend'
A man with total kidney failure wants people to donate organs while they are still alive.
Rob Wilkinson, from Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, said a kidney from a dead person may only last 10 years, but an organ from a living person could last longer.
The 33-year-old said he has a "life-sapping" condition and is on the waiting list for a transplant.
Humans can live with only one kidney, but removing one involves major surgery and carries risks of complications.
13 Mar 2020
