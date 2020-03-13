Video

Jake, Elliott and Jed have been trying to get a skate park built near their homes in Swansea.

The 13-year-olds set up their own social media accounts, a website and have held talks with partners for funding.

But they said they have struggled to persuade Bishopston community council to get behind them.

It has led to Sally Holland the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, calling on all councils to do more to include children and young people in the democratic process.

Bishopston Community Council said it has been working with the boys to try and deliver the project.

