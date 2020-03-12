Media player
Coronavirus update from Welsh Government
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething and Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton are giving an update on the Welsh Government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The statement is due to start at 15:30 GMT.
12 Mar 2020
