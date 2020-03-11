How do people get tested for coronavirus?

Media player
Coronavirus: What happens when you get tested?
Tests are being carried out on patients with suspected coronavirus.
In Wales, there have been 19 confirmed cases so far.
A screening centre in Carmarthen has opened its doors to show what happens when a test takes place.
11 Mar 2020
