How to get to school in a flood

Being flooded in could well be a good excuse for missing school, but 10-year-old Zhao was desperate not to miss a school trip.

So neighbour Dai Lewis offered a helping hand to paddle him to his school on the other side of Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan.

The flooding on Tuesday morning was just the latest to the village near Cardiff, which saw the River Ely burst its banks during recent storms.

Councillor Michael Morgan, who filmed filmed the pair, said: "Dai has been a local hero recently ferrying people back and fore during the floods.

"His passenger this time was my neighbour’s son who would have missed a school trip."