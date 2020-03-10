'We didn't see daylight for days' on cruise ship

Video

A birthday cruise turned into a nightmare for Welsh passengers confined to their cabins because of Coronavirus fears.

Nineteen crew members and two passengers on the cruise liner Grand Princess have tested positive for Covid-19 and it is being held off San Francisco.

Howard Lewis, who went on the cruise with his wife Anne to celebrate his 65th birthday, said they have only been outside their windowless cabin for one hour since Thursday.

He described information as being "sporadic" and he believes food is running out.

US authorities are expected to fly home Britons on board the cruise ship later, according to the Foreign Office.