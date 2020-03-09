Video

A jogger hit his knee against a paving slab before making a bogus insurance claim.

Malcolm Harrison, 41, thought cameras at the Cwrt Tarrell complex in Brecon were dummies.

But they recorded him attempting to injure himself before claiming £6,000 from Wales and West Housing Association for knee and ankle ligament damage.

Harrison admitted fraud at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.