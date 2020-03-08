Prisoners could be given the right to vote
Prisoners 'would jump' at chance to vote in Welsh elections

Some prisoners in Wales could be given the right to vote in plans unveiled by the Welsh Government.

Under the proposals, inmates serving less than four years would be able to vote in local elections from 2022.

Former prisoners who spoke to the BBC's Politics Wales programme raised the issue of accessing Welsh media that would help make informed choices in Wales-only elections.

The Welsh Government says it will provide information to inmates and work with prisons to improve access to Welsh media.

