Video

A former model and social influencer said she had "made it her mission" to be more authentic on social media.

Jess Davies, from Aberystwyth, is trying to help spread positive messages about body image.

Ms Davies was teaching children at a Newport primary school about how images can be doctored and the dangers of comparing yourself to people on social media.

Psychiatrist Dr Jacinta Tan said: "Social media has just changed the landscape in terms of how people view themselves, how they view their bodies and their relationship with their bodies."