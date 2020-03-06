Video

The friends of a 17-year-old who died in a crash caused by racing drivers have urged people to "think" about the consequences before they speed.

Olivia Alkir, from Efenechtyd, Denbighshire, was a passenger in car involved in a race on the B5105 on 27 June.

Thomas Quick, 18, from Clawddnewydd, and a 17-year-old boy from Dyffryn Clwyd, both pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

Quick was not directly involved in the collision, but was "repeatedly racing" with the 17-year-old driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

One of Olivia's friends said: "Think about your passengers, think about other people on the road as well.

"The ripple affect that can be caused by such a tragedy should not be felt by anyone else."