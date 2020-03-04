Skaters see £500K investment for new parks

Video

Nearly £500k is being invested in skate parks in parts of south Wales.

The parks are being built in the hope that it will give the young people of Caerphilly and the surrounding areas more opportunities.

Ashley Attwood, who uses a skate park on the Graig y Rhacca estate, said: “It keeps me out of trouble, it’s freedom and it’s just something I like doing.”

Skating has grown in popularity over the last two decades and will feature in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

However, many of the numerous skate parks in the UK need refurbishment.

Louie Parfitt, who leads a skateboarding group in Cardiff, said the sport develops "a great sense of community" in people who take part and has welcomed the money.

Reporting by Luca Weinmann.